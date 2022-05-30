The Town of Fountain Hills is teaming up with the Arizona Small Business Association (ASBA) to support the Fountain Hills-based small business community.
In a continued effort to ensure sustainability and economic prosperity, Fountain Hills’ Economic Development Department provides small businesses in the town with a two-year sponsored ASBA membership.
“The Town is pleased to invest in our small businesses. As Fountain Hills businesses continue to recover from the global pandemic, the ASBA sponsored membership is one additional tool to assist in recovery,” said Amanda Jacobs, Economic Development Director of the Town of Fountain Hills.
“Small businesses continue to be impacted by the waves of the pandemic on Arizona’s economy, and at ASBA, we understand that it has never been more important than now to stand together with organizations in our communities,” said Debbie Hann, Chief Operating Officer of ASBA. “This partnership will amplify our joint missions of supporting small businesses who may be in need of the tools and resources necessary to recover and thrive in 2022.”
Hann said ASBA membership provides countless values and benefits, including connections to business leaders and entrepreneurs statewide, business development opportunities, mentorship, peer exposure, access to data, discounted business benefits and advocacy for a pro-business political environment.
The Fountain Hills’s Economic Development Department has implemented many assistance initiatives since the start of the pandemic, in addition to the new ASBA partnership. To learn more about the Town’s small business resources, visit fountainhillsaz.gov/775/Economic-Development.
The Arizona Small Business Association (ASBA) was founded in 1973 and serves as the collective voice of small businesses in Arizona by driving a better environment for all of us to do business. Today, ASBA is focused on delivering statewide education, mentoring, networking, and advocacy programs, providing innovative entrepreneurs with the resources necessary to grow and evolve in an ever-changing marketplace.