Town logo

The Town’s new logo, which puts a highlight on the landmark Fountain and beauty of the surrounding desert. (Submitted image)

The Town of Fountain Hills has announced the unveiling of its new Town logo and the Experience Fountain Hills website to attract more residents, businesses and visitors to the community.

“The rebrand pays tribute to the town’s original namesake while looking to the future to continue building on our strong foundation,” said the Town’s Economic Development Director Amanda Jacobs. “This is the first step in our strategy to welcome even more residents, businesses and visitors so that Fountain Hills can flourish for generations to come.”