The Town of Fountain Hills has announced the unveiling of its new Town logo and the Experience Fountain Hills website to attract more residents, businesses and visitors to the community.
“The rebrand pays tribute to the town’s original namesake while looking to the future to continue building on our strong foundation,” said the Town’s Economic Development Director Amanda Jacobs. “This is the first step in our strategy to welcome even more residents, businesses and visitors so that Fountain Hills can flourish for generations to come.”
Town officials said they felt it was important to include the residents’ input about what the logos should encapsulate. Based on over 700 responses from those who participated in a survey, more than 53% agreed that the “area’s natural beauty and the magnificence of the Fountain were the town’s strongest assets,” according to a press release. Use of the new logo began in July.
The survey also found that the town’s safety, cleanliness and overall well-kept appearance was the next highest-ranking attribute, followed by a strong sense of community.
“The inspiration for the new logo captures the natural beauty, clean and safe community, and the town’s charm through the world-famous Fountain, Four Peaks mountains, and the Arizona sun,” the announcement continued. “The deep red signifies the beautiful mountainside background of the town. The warm yellow represents the breathtaking sunsets and sunny skies.”
The Experience Fountain Hills website has also been updated to provide an easier user experience and is geared toward allowing tourists and businesses to gain a true understanding of the town. New features of the reimagined website include the new logo, a live feed of the world-famous Fountain, the Experience Fountain Hills blog and an events calendar organized by local community events and regional events.
“The refreshed Experience Fountain Hills logo takes a forward approach to showcasing the significance of the Fountain, which can be seen from most areas of the town,” the announcement continued. “Since the community’s establishment in 1970, it has highlighted innovation and growth. Charles Wood Jr.’s design to build what was then tallest fountain in the world, the town’s distinction as an International Dark Sky Community and the beautiful McDowell Mountains are all signs of a rich community with heart and innovation that looks forward to welcoming future generations.”