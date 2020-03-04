Town Manager Grady Miller has told the Town Council that staff is putting an emergency preparedness plan together to address the potential threat from coronavirus (COVID 19).
Miller made the announcement during the Town Council meeting on Tuesday, March 3.
“We are taking our lead from the (Center for Disease Control) CDC and the county health department,” Miller said, “following best practices of the Maricopa County Emergency Preparedness Plan.”
Miller said he has discussed coordination with leadership in other communities.
“We think this may become a larger issue for Arizona than we have seen,” Miller said.
The CDC website has extensive information for individuals related to personal preparedness and prevention of COVID 19 at cdc.gov.