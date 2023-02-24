After serving the Town of Fountain Hills since 2014, Town Manager Grady Miller has announced he will retire June 1, 2023. It was also announced that Deputy Town Manager Rachael Goodwin will serve as interim town manager until a new town manager is selected.
Miller has served as Town Manager since July 1, 2015. He worked as administrative services director for one year prior to his unanimous appointment to town manager. During his tenure, Miller led the Town under the direction of two mayors and multiple councilmembers during a period of tremendous economic growth following the Great Recession.
“So much good has been accomplished for our Town under Grady’s leadership,” Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey said. “He will be missed, both professionally and personally. The experienced staff he surrounded Town Hall with will ensure stability and a solid future for our residents, businesses, and visitors. It has been an honor to work with Grady and I know great things lie ahead for him and his family.”
In 2021 Miller received his credentialed manager designation from the International City/County Management Association, one of the highest professional achievements a city manager can attain which is awarded to less than five percent of city managers nationally and only 14 city managers in Arizona.
“I am very grateful to have worked closely with our mayor and the current and former town councilmembers in addressing a number of important policy issues to improve the quality of life for our residents,” Miller said. “I will miss working with our incredibly skilled and talented employees who have made significant contributions to the Town of Fountain Hills. Serving the Town Council and residents of Fountain Hills has been the single greatest highlight of my career.”