After serving the Town of Fountain Hills since 2014, Town Manager Grady Miller has announced he will retire June 1, 2023. It was also announced that Deputy Town Manager Rachael Goodwin will serve as interim town manager until a new town manager is selected.
Miller has served as Town Manager since July 1, 2015. He worked as administrative services director for one year prior to his unanimous appointment to town manager. During his tenure, Miller led the Town under the direction of two mayors and multiple councilmembers during a period of tremendous economic growth following the Great Recession.
“So much good has been accomplished for our Town under Grady’s leadership,” Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey said. “He will be missed, both professionally and personally. The experienced staff he surrounded Town Hall with will ensure stability and a solid future for our residents, businesses, and visitors. It has been an honor to work with Grady and I know great things lie ahead for him and his family.”
In addition to working as town manager, Miller has served as a leader in the region and the community. He has represented the Town of Fountain Hills on the Management Committee of the Maricopa Association of Governments, the organization that has awarded millions of dollars to Fountain Hills in federal grants in aid for streets, sidewalks, and other infrastructure. He has been the chair and vice-chair of the Arizona Metropolitan Trust, a nonprofit health insurance cooperative organization that provides group medical and other employee benefits to Fountain Hills and other Arizona cities. He is a member of the Four Peaks Rotary and serves on the board of directors of the Four Peaks Rotary Foundation, a nonprofit organization that grants over $100,000 annually to local and international charities.
In 2021 Miller received his credentialed manager designation from the International City/County Management Association, one of the highest professional achievements a city manager can attain which is awarded to less than five percent of city managers nationally and only 14 city managers in Arizona.
“I am very grateful to have worked closely with our mayor and the current and former town councilmembers in addressing a number of important policy issues to improve the quality of life for our residents,” Miller said. “I will miss working with our incredibly skilled and talented employees who have made significant contributions to the Town of Fountain Hills. Serving the Town Council and residents of Fountain Hills has been the single greatest highlight of my career.”
The Town has provided a listing of some notable accomplishments under Miller’s leadership, which include:
*Stabilizing Fountain Hills’ finances with several revenue measures, policies, and budgeting approaches.
*Helping guide the response to the Covid-19 pandemic for the community and workplace.
*Commissioning the 2021 Citizen Satisfaction Survey which received high marks for town services and confirmed that streets and citizen engagement were top concerns of residents.
*Initiating and working with the Citizen Streets Committee to study and formulate an action plan to address the repair and financing of the town’s streets
*Assisting with development agreements and town efforts that brought about expansion of Adero Resort, development of Adero Canyon, Park Place, and Fountain Hills Medical Center.
*Assisting in improving pedestrian and traffic safety by establishing safety corridors, additional sidewalks, flashing stop signs at key intersections, enhanced traffic enforcement, and a Council safety committee to review proposed safety measures.
*Investing in web-based software to improve organizational efficiencies in budgeting, building permits, agenda management, HR, payroll, purchasing, and other systems.
*Recommending the use of $10 million in Cares Act and American Rescue Plan (ARPA) federal grants for one-time street pavement projects.
*Directing staff to apply and receive millions of dollars in grant funding from MAG, Maricopa County Flood Control District, State of Arizona, AZ Tourism and Sports Authority, and neighboring tribal communities for transportation, park improvements, tourism marketing, and special events.
*Working with staff and Council in planning and budgeting of major capital improvement projects for storm drainage, lake liner, parks, playgrounds, and the Community Center.
*Overseeing evaluations of law enforcement and fire services for improving service levels with Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and bringing fire services in-house starting in 2024.
*Expanding the influence of Fountain Hills in the region by joining the Maricopa County Urban Counties Program, Valley Metro, East Valley Partnership, and increased participation with MAG and the AZ League of Cities by Council and staff.
*Negotiating a new contract with Republic Services that continued low residential rates and added free bulk pickups; under the contract, the company pays for household hazardous waste collection and electronics recycling events, saving the town thousands of dollars annually.
While Miller’s retirement date is scheduled for June 1, 2023, his last day on the job will be April 1. Miller stated that after he and his wife travel abroad to celebrate their 35th anniversary, he plans on pursuing other professional career opportunities.