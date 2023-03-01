Grady Miller .jpg
David Huff

After serving the Town of Fountain Hills since 2014, Town Manager Grady Miller has announced he will retire June 1, 2023. It was also announced that Deputy Town Manager Rachael Goodwin will serve as interim town manager until a new town manager is selected.

Miller has served as Town Manager since July 1, 2015. He worked as administrative services director for one year prior to his unanimous appointment to town manager. During his tenure, Miller led the Town under the direction of two mayors and multiple councilmembers during a period of tremendous economic growth following the Great Recession.