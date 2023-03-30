Town Manager Grady Miller made parting remarks at the Tuesday, March 21, Town Council meeting, the last session he is to preside as Town Manager.
“I wanted to express my appreciation for the opportunity to serve as town manager for the Town of Fountain Hills,” Miller said. “It has been my pleasure to work with two great mayors and numerous council members and an incredibly talented staff.
“I leave knowing that I did my best to improve the quality of life for the residents.”
In speaking during the Call to the Public, resident Jerry Butler noted that he and his wife have been full-time residents for 24 years and over that time have become involved in the Town as volunteers.
“We have seen five town managers in that time,” Butler said. “Grady has been the best. Important information and synergy will be leaving with him. Fountain Hills will always be the beneficiary of his decisions.
“Thank you for everything you have done for the community. You will be missed.”
Miller was hired by the Town in 2014 as administrative services director and in 2015 he was promoted to town manager on the retirement of Ken Buchanan.
Miller will take his leave as of the end of this week, March 30. His retirement is effective June 30.
Deputy Town Manager/Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin has been named to serve as interim town manager.