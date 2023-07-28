Summer storms may have finally arrived for Arizona with the annual monsoon shift bringing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, Gulf of California and remnants of Pacific tropical storms into Arizona. As a result, summer monsoons account for roughly half the annual precipitation in central Arizona.
The short-lived, intense thunderstorms typical of a monsoon storm often result in flash flooding in steep terrain and urban flooding through low-lying roads and normally dry washes.
Fountain Hills is nestled against the McDowell Mountains, and all rain will flow east toward the Verde River. The elevation drop from Eagle Mountain Boulevard to Fountain Park is nearly 1,500 feet, resulting in fast-moving water cascading down washes and streets.
During the monsoon season, it is crucial to stay aware of dire weather forecasts. If a significant rain event is expected residents should be prepared.
The Town of Fountain Hills has sandbags available to help residents protect their property from flooding. Each resident is allowed up to seven sandbags at a time. The Town will provide the bags, sand, shovel and sometimes the labor is available to fill them.
Residents can get sandbags at Fire Station Number 1, located at 16426 E. Palisades Blvd. Sand is available at the station from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. During a flood emergency, these hours will adjust to serve the community. For more information, call 480-837-9820.