Sandbags

Sandbags are available for those in need at Fire Station Number 1. (Metro Creative photo.)

Summer storms may have finally arrived for Arizona with the annual monsoon shift bringing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, Gulf of California and remnants of Pacific tropical storms into Arizona. As a result, summer monsoons account for roughly half the annual precipitation in central Arizona.

The short-lived, intense thunderstorms typical of a monsoon storm often result in flash flooding in steep terrain and urban flooding through low-lying roads and normally dry washes.