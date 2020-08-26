The Town of Fountain Hills’ Community Services team is developing a 10-year plan to see where parks can grow, how programs can expand, and ways to better serve the community.
“Community input is an important part of this process and resident feedback will be used to help guide decisions,” said Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin. “The process kicked off in June when four feedback session were hosted where more than 100 residents and stakeholders participated.”
Community groups and other partnership organizations offered insights and a community-wide survey has been developed based the input offered. A random sampling of residents is now being invited to take the survey, and these responses will provide statistically valid results. In addition, Community Services invites all residents to provide feedback and input through an open-link survey at FHparksandrecSurvey.org/open.
“The results of this survey will create a priority blueprint for where we can improve, how to grow responsibly, and what programs and recreational opportunities our community needs,” Goodwin said.
Questions will be asked about what types of improvements residents want at parks, what types of programs they want to see offered, and where priorities should be placed.
“We encourage all residents to reply to the survey, whether they are avid park users or program participants or not,” Goodwin said. “Developing a full and accurate picture of what our residents want is a critical component to a successful plan.”
The master plan project is led by GreenPlay, LLC, with survey and data work done by RRC Associates. A total of 4,000 households in Fountain Hills have been mailed a survey, and responses from these residents will comprise the statistically valid sample. The open-link survey will give all residents an opportunity to provide feedback, and their responses will be included in the final analysis. While open-link results will be kept separate from the statistically valid responses, these responses will none-the-less provide valuable feedback for Fountain Hills.
There are several other surveys currently being conducted in an effort to help plan for the future of Fountain Hills. Residents are encouraged to participate in all surveys as each has a separate area of focus and the results will have independent impacts on planning, development and resource allocation.
For more information regarding the Community Services Master Plan process, the open survey, or to view previous presentations, please visit fh.az.gov/masterplan or follow us on social media.