The Town Council voted 4-3 at its Jan. 17 regular session to terminate the Town’s agreement with government relations consultant Lunsford Group for lobbying the Arizona State Legislature and other services.
Jack Lunsford has represented the Town on various issues including Sky Harbor flight path negotiations with the FAA. Three years ago, the council entered into a part-time contract with Lunsford for $20,000 annually. He has prepared the council-approved Legislative Agenda document. His activities include lobbying at the legislature, legislative analysis and representing the Town’s policy at all levels of government.
Councilmembers Brenda Kalivianakis, Allen Skillicorn and Hannah Toth requested the discussion on the contract agreement. Councilman Gerry Friedel joined them in voting to terminate the agreement. Friedel did ask for clarification that terminating the contract does not preclude the Town from hiring Lunsford for specific issues, such as the air traffic issue. He was told it does not.
“A lot goes into our government relations, and (the Town) does not have the staff to keep up,” Town Manager Grady Miller said. “This is not a full-time position.”
Skillicorn noted that each member of the council, including the mayor, who formerly worked as a lobbyist, is capable of contacting legislators and representing the wishes of the people.
In a comment following the meeting Skillicorn said the action reflects the Town changing the way it does business.
“No more lobbyists making backroom deals. Now the people are represented by their elected representatives,” Skillicorn said. “No need for a hired gun when our town is already represented by excellent public servants.
“To bring representation back to the people, we need to change the way the state does business. This is about people making our state better, not the lobbyist class and the agenda of elites. More cities should cut out the middleman and reap the benefits of more accountable government.”
Mayor Ginny Dickey said individual council members should not be expressing their personal opinions on behalf of the Town.
“I don’t want any of you calling legislators on behalf of this Town,” Dickey said.
She noted that Skillicorn has stated opposition to the Prop 400 transportation tax. This is something municipalities and governments across the board support, including a bipartisan vote of the legislature. It failed to make the ballot for a vote because it was vetoed by Governor Doug Ducey.
“It is a universally accepted municipal position to oppose anything that cuts revenue,” Dickey said.
Yet she noted that Skillicorn is on record in support of removing the sales tax on food – something that would cost the Town of Fountain Hills nearly $2 million per year in revenue (roughly 10% of the Town’s local sales tax revenue). He also supported the elimination of the rental tax, which would cost the Town $525,000 annually, according to Dickey.
“I don’t understand how this has to become another battle,” Dickey said. “This is just a person representing us for a pretty good price.
“(He) is very respected with decades of experience. This is not a partisan thing.”
Those who opposed the contract stated their positions.
“I feel very good about the decision we made tonight,” Kalivianakis said. “Although there were some benefits in paying for a lobbyist, tonight we showed the people we respect their priorities and refused to continue to finance the status quo."
“Fountain Hills’ memberships in GPEC, MAG, LACT, and EVP not only provide us with regular updates for the State Legislature, but also give the Town a seat at the table in the network of Arizona state and municipal governments” Toth said. “It is for this reason that I believe the $20,000 contract with a lobbyist created a redundancy and represented one of the many costs that is financially prudent to cut out as we head into a time of economic recession.
“I believe (this) vote was a step toward fiscal responsibility in Fountain Hills.”
Vice Mayor Peggy McMahon spoke in support of maintaining the agreement.
“It’s imperative that Fountain Hills has an independent, informed and experienced representative at the state and federal levels protecting the town’s vast general and financial interests, at low cost to the town,” McMahon said.
“To terminate (Lunsford’s) annual…contract prematurely and without just cause is political, irresponsible and will be fiscally detrimental to the town time-wise and in the millions of dollars today, tomorrow and our future.
“I respectfully request that council wait and give Jack the opportunity to speak with you personally and present the Lunsford Group’s commitment to the council…before further discussion and vote on this agenda item.”
The council in the past has had a practice of reviewing legislative discussions at each council meeting while the legislature is in session. If there was something the council felt the Town needed to take a position on it went to a vote and staff prepared a letter expressing the position. The hiring of Lunsford streamlined that process with a single vote on a legislative agenda for the Town at the beginning of the year. Town officials also participate in preparing an annual agenda for the League of Arizona Cities and Towns.