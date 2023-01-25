town hall

The Town Council voted 4-3 at its Jan. 17 regular session to terminate the Town’s agreement with government relations consultant Lunsford Group for lobbying the Arizona State Legislature and other services.

Jack Lunsford has represented the Town on various issues including Sky Harbor flight path negotiations with the FAA. Three years ago, the council entered into a part-time contract with Lunsford for $20,000 annually. He has prepared the council-approved Legislative Agenda document. His activities include lobbying at the legislature, legislative analysis and representing the Town’s policy at all levels of government.