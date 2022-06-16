Cool off with Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation, and connect, play and explore on Friday, June 17, for the annual Party in the Park/Stargazing. The event is at Four Peaks Park from 6 to 8 p.m. with stargazing from 8 to 9 p.m.
There will be water slides, yard games, tie dye and food trucks. Be sure to bring a white t-shirt to tie dye with the Fountain Hills Library.
A DJ will be there to keep the party going and giving away prizes throughout the evening.
Be sure to stay for the Stargazing event hosted by the Dark Sky Association. Telescopes will be on site to view the constellations.