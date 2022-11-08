The Town of Fountain Hills and the Arizona Department of Transportation will hold an open house to share information about the sidewalk infill project along Palisades Boulevard. The presentation will be held in the lobby of the Community Center today, Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In March 2022, the Town received a $2 million federal grant for a sidewalk infill project along Palisades Boulevard between Fountain Hills and Saguaro Blvd. and Saguaro Boulevard between Fountain Hills Boulevard and Colony Drive.