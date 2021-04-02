The Town of Fountain Hills is inviting residents to join in for weekly tournament-style cornhole on Wednesdays at Desert Vista Park.
Beginning April 14, there will be four round robin games played each week followed by a single elimination tournament (five game guarantee). Teams will be blind draw and “switchholio,” meaning that participants will have a new blind draw partner each game. American Cornhole League (ACL) rules will apply. Registration is required.
Once into bracket, play participants will keep their same assigned partner based off of player rankings through the championship game.
Winners from each week will each receive a Fountain Hills Cornhole Champs t-shirt and a $10 gift card to a local business.
Register for course #5820. There is a $40 fee. The play is open to all ages and will continue Wednesdays, April 14 through May 19, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Desert Vista Park. Register at fh.az.gov/recreation.