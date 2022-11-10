In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, the Town of Fountain Hills has announced that on Friday, Nov. 11, the Fountain will be lit purple as part of Operation #LightToUnite, a nation-wide collaborative initiative to support military service members who have been killed in action or wounded, whereby receiving the Purple Heart Medal.
The effort is also to raise awareness supporting the adoption of the Honoring Purple Heart Recipients Act of 2022 (HR 5172 and SR 4006), directing the Department of Defense to include Purple Heart recipients in its database for awards of valor.