The Town of Fountain Hills has hired Amanda Jacobs as the new economic development director.
Jacobs previously served as the economic development manager for the Town of Oro Valley since 2007, where she managed business attraction, business retention, annexations, regional community partnerships and special events. During her last two years with the town, she oversaw the town’s strategic leadership plan and lean/process improvement.
“I was looking for a new opportunity where I could continue to serve and make a positive impact in local government,” Jacobs said. “Fountain Hills’ mission aligns with my values, is a well-managed community that is charming, safe and has several economic opportunities making it an ideal location to live and work.”
Jacobs earned a bachelor’s degree in business management in 2005 and a master’s degree in business administration in 2007 from the University of Phoenix. She is a certified lean six sigma black belt. She is a member of the Arizona Association for Economic Development, the International Economic Development Council and previously served on the Arizona Association for Economic Development board of directors.
One of Jacobs’ goals for economic development in Fountain Hills is to “create a robust economic development strategy that focuses on business attraction, retention, marketing, and tourism, in collaboration with community stakeholders. Additionally, my goal is to improve communication with our residents and business community by providing monthly economic development updates.”
Jacobs started her new position with Fountain Hills March 7.