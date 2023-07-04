Over the past year, Fountain Hills’ residents have voiced concerns to the Town Council about the potential proliferation of 5G small cell wireless cell towers in neighborhoods.
Federal and state laws are in place that restrict how cities and towns regulate wireless facilities within city rights-of-way. To better understand federal and state law and to help review and develop new Town ordinances and guidelines concerning wireless technology and the application process for telecommunication companies, the Town has retained Andrew Campanelli and Associates of Merrick, New York.