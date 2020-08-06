Amanda Straight has joined the staff with the Town of Fountain Hills to work with Economic Development Director James Smith as economic development and tourism specialist.
Straight just returned to Arizona from Indiana last month and began work on July 27. Born in Indiana, she received her undergraduate degrees in economics and math from Indiana University. She was in Arizona for seven years and during that time obtained her master’s degree from Arizona State University in urban and environmental planning.
She said economic development is an opportunity to blend her interests for the benefit of the community.
Straight said she recognizes this is a difficult time to market tourism with local events and activities postponed or canceled. However, she believes Fountain Hills offers opportunities for outdoor activities with no crowds and parks that could attract visitors who want to be outdoors.
She said she is also using the opportunity to look ahead and make some long-term plans.
During her previous stay in Arizona she worked for three years with the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC). She said she became familiar with the overall economic landscape and learned some things about opportunities in Fountain Hills.
“I’m really excited to be part of the community and working for the town,” Straight said. “Fountain Hills is in a unique position to combine small town feel with so many opportunities for activities and events.”