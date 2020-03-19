In an effort to prevent exposure and help combat COVID-19, the Town of Fountain Hills will be officially closing Town Hall to the general public effective with the business day, Monday, March 23, 2020. It is anticipated that the closure will remain through the end of April 2020. This action follows the closing of the Community Center which occurred Wednesday, March 18.
While the Town Hall will be closed to the public, the Fountain Hills Municipal Court remains open for walk-in services including orders of protection, injunctions against harassment, civil default and warrant resolution. Prior to coming to court, protective orders petitions should be filled out online at https://azpoint.azcourts.gov/.
Despite not providing in-person customer contact with residents during the closure, Town Hall employees will continue performing their job duties. Employees will be responding to telephone calls and emails from residents with requests for information, building permit requests previously submitted, plan reviews, and other town service requests.
“We’re taking this measure as a precaution to ensure our residents and employees in Fountain Hills are safe and to properly manage COVID-19,” said Town Manager Grady Miller. “You can rest assured that all essential town services – police, fire, trash service (contracted by Republic Services), Home Delivered Meals, and other essential services will continue without interruption. Our community partners – the Fountain Hills Sanitary District and EPCOR – will continue to provide sanitary sewer and water services to residents and businesses,” continued Miller.
Residents are encouraged to regularly visit the town’s website at www.fh.az.gov to obtain the latest news and information about the town’s response to COVID-19.