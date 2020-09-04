Fountain Hills Town Hall and Community Center will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
The buildings and services at Town Hall will reopen for visitors at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, in a measured step to return to full service following COVID-19 restrictions.
The Community Center closed since July 13, will reopen for information and program registration only.
Due to COVID-19 all visitors and staff are required to wear face coverings when entering and remaining inside Town Hall and the Community Center. Citizens who come into the buildings without face coverings, staff will provide disposable face masks to them.
Markers placed on the floor in Town Hall and the Community Center will help visitors maintain a safe social distance. These measures are intended to protect town employees and the public from the transmission of COVID-19. The measures will remain in place until further notice and may be amended from time to time based on best practices and/or recommendations from the CDC and/or Arizona Department of Health Services.
Town Hall is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The facility is located at 16705 E. Avenue of the Fountains in Fountain Hills. For more information about Town Hall and Community Center services, go to fh.az.gov.