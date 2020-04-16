On Thursday, April 16, the Town of Fountain Hills will begin illuminating its Town Hall blue to recognize and thank healthcare workers and first responders such as police and fire employees who have risked their health and lives to help with the COVID-19 health crisis.
“We’re very proud of our first responders who daily risk their lives to assist our residents with their emergency medical and public safety needs,” said Mayor Ginny Dickey. “During the
COVID-19 pandemic, first responders and healthcare workers everywhere have demonstrated tremendous bravery and professionalism while performing their jobs. The display symbolizes our appreciation for their sacrifice.”
Along with the Town of Fountain Hills, a number of other cities and towns and the State of Arizona are illuminating their signature landmarks and buildings as part of the “Arizona Light it Blue” campaign announced by Governor Doug Ducey this week to recognize and thank healthcare workers and first responders during the pandemic.