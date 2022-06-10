The Town of Fountain Hills has awarded 34 community non-profit organizations $5,000 through a non-profit grant program. The funding was made available by savings from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which served as a one-time grant program to non-profit organizations within the Town of Fountain Hills impacted by COVID-19.
“The Town recognizes that many local businesses and non-profit organizations were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Ginny Dickey. “Last year, we were able to provide $300,000 in grants to some of our local businesses through savings made possible by COVID relief funding. Using some of the funds made available this year through the American Rescue Plan, we are grateful for the opportunity to award grants to many of our local non-profits.”
The following non-profits applied and were each awarded $5,000 because they demonstrated a hardship during the pandemic:
*Encore for More
*Bob’s Free Bikes
*Boys & Girls Club
*Extended Hands Food Bank
*Falcon Fiesta
*Fearless Kitty Rescue
*Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association
*Foster Your Future, Inc.
*Fountain Hills Athletic Booster Club
*Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce
*Fountain Hills Coalition
*Fountain Hills Community Foundation
*Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association
*Fountain Hills Elks Lodge 2846
*Fountain Hills Little League
*Fountain Hills Munch & Music
*Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church
*Fountain Hills Rotary Foundation
*Fountain Hills Soccer Club, Inc.
*Fountain Hills Theater, Inc.
*Fountain Hills Women's Club
*Fountain Hills PTO
*Four Peaks Rotary Club
*Four Peaks Rotary Foundation
*Golden Eagle Foundation
*International Dark Sky Discovery Center
*Neighborhood Property Owners Association
*Noon Kiwanis Club of Fountain Hills
*Personal Development Center Inc.
*River of Time Museum
Rotary Club of Fountain Hills
*Sons of the American Legion
*Sunset Kiwanis of Fountain Hills
*The Fountains, A United Methodist Church