In recognition of the passing of the former mayor of Kasterlee, Belgium, and the Town of Fountain Hills’ first Sister City, Walter Otten, who died on March 27 at the age of 85, the Town is lowering the Town flag to half-staff for the week of April 4. Mayor Otten and former Town of Fountain Hills Mayor Sharon Morgan established the relationship for Sister Cities on Sept. 16, 2000. Kasterlee was the first Sister City for Fountain Hills.
“Our Sister Cities program was established under the leadership of Mayor Morgan and the Town Council, building lasting relationships with partner communities,” said Mayor Ginny Dickey. “We share in the loss of Mayor Otten and will show our respect by lowering the Town flag.”
Sister Cities International was created at President Eisenhower’s 1956 White House summit on citizen diplomacy. He envisioned a network that would be a champion for peace and prosperity by fostering bonds between people from different communities around the world. The Fountain Hills Sister Cities Corporation was established as a community-based 501(c)3 organization in 1996 under the leadership of former Mayor Jerry Miles. To learn more about the Town of Fountain Hills Sisters City program, visit fountainhillssistercities.org.
A Sister City is a broad-based, officially approved long-term partnership between two communities in two countries. A Sister City relationship becomes official with a signing ceremony of the top-elected officials of the two local jurisdictions, following approval by the local city councils. Sister City partnerships have the potential to carry out the broadest possible diversity of activities.
Kasterlee is a municipality located in the Belgian province of Antwerp. The Town has 19,052 residents, according to citypopulation.de. The town is a residential community and tourism is an important industry. There are numerous restaurants, hotels and an amusement park. A performing theater and libraries, art galleries and cultural centers art housed in Kasterlee.