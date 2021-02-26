The Town Council has approved an agreement between the Town of Fountain Hills and Precision Sweeping Services, LLC for street sweeping services in town.
The council voted 7-0 to approve the cooperative agreement through the City of Mesa. The cost is $90,000 annually, with three consecutive renewal years for a total of $360,000.
Town Manager Grady Miller told the council that the town had its own sweeping equipment and staff several years ago, however, the in-house operation became cost prohibitive.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy told the council that it was actually difficult to obtain the sweeping services.
“We received no responses to our RFPs (requests for proposals),” Weldy said. “We reached out to Mesa to work through their agreement with Precision.
“We believe this proposal is in the best interest of the town and affordable.”
Councilman Alan Magazine noted that the cost of the agreement got his attention.
Weldy explained that the base contract is just under $80,000, which includes a sweeping rotation of three weeks for arterial streets and eight weeks for residential. He said the additional cost covers a per-hour rate for emergency, accident and storm clean-up.
Councilman Mike Scharnow asked about disposal standards, stating he recalls when the town was doing its own sweeping it required an expensive disposal array at the street yard.
Weldy said Precision will have a dumpster at the street yard for disposing of the sweepings. It will be hauled to a certified disposal facility when it is full.
He also explained that sweeping equipment and disposal is subject to a variety of regulation and certification including Clean Air Act, EPA, ADEQ, Maricopa County dust regulations and South Coast Air Quality Management District.
“Without street sweeping services, the town would not be able to continue and maintain its Best Management Practices (BMPs),” Weldy said. “This in the long run would affect compliance with the town’s stormwater and air quality permits monitored by state and federal environmental regulatory agencies.”