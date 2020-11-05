The Town of Fountain Hills’ longest tenured employee, Town Engineer Randy Harrel, retired from the job at the end of October.
Harrel was hired in 1991, just as the town was about to begin a street paving project that encompassed the entire community.
Harrel is choosing to say goodbye to town residents and his fellow employees in his own words.
“I know that I won’t get to see so many long-time friends, so I’m writing this to say goodbye. After 29-and-a-half years of service to the Town of Fountain Hills as its town engineer (and as the most senior town employee ever – to date), I’m retiring on Thursday, Oct. 29, at the age of 68.
“Unfortunately, due to the current coronavirus pandemic, a festive retirement celebration would, of course, be unwise.
“Fountain Hills has made tremendous strides since I began working for the town in May 1991. I’m pleased to have been a part of many major roadway upgrades, development plan reviews, drainage improvements, sidewalk in-filling, traffic signals, signing, striping and the addition of many parks and public building projects.
“Back in 1991, Fountain Hills had 122 segments (18 miles) of unpaved dirt roadways, several of which were barricaded closed at drainage washout areas. There were no publicly owned parks, none of the current civic buildings, and all of the currently preserved public open space was back then privately owned and subject to potential future development. I’m pleased to have been a part of transforming these deficiencies into the town’s current public amenities.
“I’m also pleased to have authored or assisted in over 30 successful grant proposals through various county, state and federal agencies, saving the town’s taxpayers over $20 million.
“To quote that iconic philosopher, Bob Hope, ‘Thanks for the memories.’ It has been my great pleasure to serve the people of Fountain Hills with integrity and diligence to the best of my abilities. I thank Fountain Hills for that opportunity.”