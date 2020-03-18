Mayor Ginny Dickey has signed a Proclamation of Emergency for the Town of Fountain Hills due to the COVD-19 outbreak that is spreading worldwide. Dickey said the proclamation is in keeping with the emergency declaration signed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey earlier this week.
Dickey said at the Tuesday, March 17, Town Council meeting that the proclamation brings the town in line and adopts emergency measures put in place by the states and federal government in relation to the health emergency.
Specific to Fountain Hills, meetings of all boards and commissions are canceled through the end of April.
Town Council meetings are limited to live broadcasts and livestreaming from the internet with no attendance by the general public.
The Fountain Hills Community Center is closed through the end of April.
All town events and activities at Town of Fountain Hills facilities and parks are canceled through the end of April.
The Town of Fountain Hills has implemented workplace measures to limit exposure to coronavirus.
The town manager, in consultation with the mayor, is ordered, directed and authorized to implement any procedures and take any actions that he deems necessary to carry out the intent of the proclamation.
The emergency proclamation does not ban restaurants and bars from serving customers on their premises. However, the Arizona Department of Health Services, along with the Governor’s Office are recommending that restaurants discourage dine-in service and instead provide drive-through and curbside pickup service.