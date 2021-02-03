As Mayor Ginny Dickey delivered her State of the Town address on Tuesday, Jan. 26, a portion of the program was a video presentation with reports from staff directors on activity over the past year with an eye toward the future.
“The Year 2020 was not a year anyone could have anticipated. Like our region, the COVID-19 pandemic affected local residents and staff alike in one form or another,” Town Manager Grady Miller said. “While the worldwide pandemic forced many difficult decisions to be made by the town, I am proud to say that important services and projects kept moving forward.
“Despite its small size and limited staffing, the Town of Fountain Hills managed to safely deliver services to our residents and business customers to be as close as possible to ‘business as usual.’”
In spite of the challenges, staff was able to achieve some major accomplishments.
Development Services Director John Wesley said the pandemic did not seem to slow down the needs of developers and activity in the planning area.
Wesley noted an increase in building permits by about 8 percent. The past year saw the construction of the Fountain Hills Medical Center, the town’s first hospital. There was also completion of a multi-million-dollar expansion of the former CopperWynd Resort, now Adero Scottsdale, in Fountain Hills.
Toll Brothers continued development in the Adero Canyon subdivision and the new Keystone “Havenly” is continuing construction.
Staff was also able to complete several changes to the Zoning ordinance including the downtown shopping center overlay and an amendment to allow for indoor sales of vehicles in specified zoning districts.
Development Services also began work on a new Active Transportation Plan, and the updated 2020 General Plan was completed and ratified by voters at the November election.
“The Public Works Department is always on call to ensure the town’s infrastructure of roads, town owned washes, open spaces and town facilities are secure and safe for residents and visitors,” Public Works Director Justin Weldy said. “2020 saw a steady list of planned capital projects get started and completed for the department. As well as being prepared for the unforeseen.”
Some of those projects, such as improvements at the intersection of La Montana Drive and Avenue of the Fountains with a round-about traffic circle and completion of the Fountain Hills Blvd. shoulder widening project, were completed this year.
A project that came about as something of an emergency, replacement of a 48-inch storm drain along Panorama Drive, was planned and construction is currently underway.
“Road resurfacing is a never-ending project for Public Works,” Weldy said. “2020 saw the milling, grading and laying of new asphalt for neighborhood feeder streets and throughways.”
“The Town of Fountain Hills’ Finance Department follows the principles of sound financial management through a framework for overall fiscal planning and management,” said Finance Director David Pock. “By following these principles, the town’s financial health is enhanced, as well as its image and credibility with its citizens, the public in general, bond rating agencies and investors.”
In spite of the challenges of the pandemic, Fountain Hills was able to maintain a strong financial footing, according to Pock.
The town was also able to update its Development Fees in the past year, as well as complete a user fee study and update with new fees to take effect on July 1, 2021.
The Economic Development and Tourism Department continued its support of local businesses while marketing the town to attract new businesses and visitors, according to Economic Development Director James Smith.
“The pandemic and the governor’s executive orders to help stop the spread of the virus had varying impacts on Fountain Hills businesses. Some were able to open, grow or at least sustain their revenues, but many struggled during the past year,” Smith said.
To help support local businesses, the Town Council allocated $300,000 from AZCares Act Funding to the Fountain Hills Small Business Grant Program.
“During the pandemic, staff transitioned their primary focus to helping our businesses survive by administering the grant program and assisting in streamlining town permit processes,” Smith said.
Overall, 66 businesses received grant funds, helping to support nearly 260 jobs.
Like all fire departments across the country, Fountain Hills Rural Metro Fire Department has had to respond to and manage coronavirus cases in the community and in its own ranks, according to Fountain Hills Rural/Metro Fire Chief Dave Ott.
Firefighters are trained for emergencies they easily adapt to changing and challenging circumstances. They worked with the volunteer Crisis Response Team and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office to assure that patients received the care, comfort and assistance needed to navigate the pandemic.
They were also ready to assist in relatively ordinary situations of everyday life from making sure Santa Claus arrived safely for the holiday stroll to the annual Halloween event with crews providing innovative contests for visitors.
The town also received a “Storm Ready” designation from the National Weather Service.
Working in partnership with the Public Works Department, new Fire Danger signs have been installed around the town.
Chief Ott and Assistant Chief Mike Winters completed the Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan with Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management.
The goal of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Fountain Hills during 2020 was to increase its visibility in the community to serve as a deterrent to individuals with the intent of committing crimes and violating traffic laws, according to MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer. This is reflected as 2020 saw a significant increase in traffic stops over 2019 with more than 700 additional motorists being cited.
Community engagement in working with other town staff to help achieve the town’s traffic and pedestrian safety goals was also a key objective for the year.
“MCSO was highly involved with the design and development of Designated Safety Corridors,” Kratzer said. “The safety corridors are designed to help increase pedestrian and vehicle safety in areas of town that have experienced high volumes of vehicular traffic, speeding and traffic accidents.”
“The Fountain Hills Community Services Department saw many dramatic changes in our community and in the world around us,” said Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin. “Last year, Fountain Hills began a year of festivities commemorating the 50th anniversary of the namesake fountain. As part of the milestone celebration, the department took on the challenge of replacing the fountain lighting system in and around the lake.”
The engineering firm of Black and Veatch conducted an analysis of the lake, liner, fountain, pumps, motors, electrical system, and irrigation system allowing the town to plan for future maintenance and replacement of this infrastructure.
Goodwin said Community Center activities and recreation programs met the challenges posed by the pandemic and were able to serve residents of the community with nearly all their needs.
The Town of Fountain Hills website and social media platforms are a resource for all information on programs and services provided by town departments. Follow the town on any of these social media sites or go to fh.az.gov.