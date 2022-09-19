During the celebration of the Fountain’s 50th anniversary, members of the 50th Anniversary Committee suggested that the Town of Fountain Hills should have a historic preservation commission. At the June 7, regular Town Council meeting the council formally approved the creation of the Historic and Culture Advisory Commission (HCAC).
The purpose of the HCAC will be to advise the council on matters relating to historic and cultural preservation, including making plans and policies for the identification, evaluation, and recognition of historically or culturally significant aspects within Fountain Hills. The commission will establish criteria and procedures for review and bring further awareness to the public on the history of the Town of Fountain Hills. The commission’s purpose is informational and advisory, not an archival collection of memorabilia or artifacts.
The HCAC will be composed of a total of seven members appointed by the mayor, subject to the recommendation of the Town Council. These appointments shall be for three years each, with the terms of members staggered such that the terms of no more than three members will expire in any one year, except for the initial appointment of members who will serve two or three-year terms respectively.
The Commission shall have the following duties:
*Act in an advisory capacity to the Town Council, Town Manager, and Community Services director in matters about the cultural and historical significance of the town and increase public awareness of the importance of historical and cultural issues.
*Consider provisions of the annual Community Services Department budget during the preparation process and make recommendations concerning the needs of the HCAC.
*Assist in planning educational awareness and outreach programs for the town’s residents and promote and stimulate public interest therein.
*Perform other duties not inconsistent with this Article as the Town Council, Town Manager, or Community Services director may be requested.
The deadline for application submittals is Thursday, Sept. 15.