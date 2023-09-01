The Town Council will postpone its first September meeting next week until Wednesday, Sept. 6. The switch will allow Town staff an extra day to prepare for the meeting following the Labor Day weekend.
The regular agenda items include discussion and consideration of a resolution to amend the Council Rules of Procedure as they pertain to ethics complaints.
According to the staff report, council requested a review of the policy for updates, consistency and legal revisions and propose suggested changes for council consideration. Additionally, a procedural review was requested regarding the ethics complaint filing process. Proposed changes to language were prepared by the Town Clerk’s Office and reviewed by management and legal teams through a review of several local municipalities.
Staff has also proposed an ethics complaint filing fee suggested at $200. The fee is intended to offset increasing costs of processing complaints. In fiscal year 2023 legal fees paid by the Town for ethics investigations totaled approximately $11,000, according to the staff report.
The council will also hear a proposed Community Economic Development Strategy prepared by Economic Development Director Amanda Jacobs based on public and stakeholder input received over the past year. The plan was presented to the council’s Strategic Planning Advisory Commission for a recommendation.
“The CEDS serves as a roadmap to build upon the Town’s strengths and opportunities as well as leverage strategic partnerships to address local challenges and enhance economic opportunities,” Jacobs said in her written report to the council.
The council agenda also includes a request for a fill waiver for construction on a single-family home lot on Talon Drive. The request is to allow an area approximately 870 square feet to exceed the maximum 10-foot visible fill allowance up to approximately 14 feet maximum fills. The request is to allow for construction of a back patio area for the home.
As the Town moves toward takeover of fire and emergency medical services the council will consider a cooperative purchase agreement for the purchase and installation automated station alert systems to facilitate emergency dispatch. The equipment complies with the Mesa Regional Dispatch Center requirements. The purchase is not to exceed $160,000. This item has been placed on the council consent agenda for approval without discussion. Consent items may be removed for discussion at the request of a council member or member of the public.
The Town Council will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.