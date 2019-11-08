The Fountain Hills Town Council held a joint meeting with the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation Tribal Council in early October and found a variety of items of common interest to discuss.
The session included an update on construction of the new casino being attached to the WeKoPa Resort Hotel. The new facility is being billed as a major entertainment venue for the Northeast Valley. It is expected to open late summer or early fall 2020.
The council received input from Tribal Council members regarding discussions with the FAA over approach flight paths to Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix. The issue is being handled by a consultant hired by the town.
There was information exchanged regarding the proposed Fountain Hills Medical Center planned for the area of Saguaro and Shea boulevards. Phase I of the facility is planned for opening during 2020. Construction has not begun.
There is interest in off-track, pari-mutuel wagering by some Fountain Hills businesses and that was discussed with tribal officials.
The council also expressed its appreciation for support from Fort McDowell in the form of Prop 202 grant funds for tourism, education and cultural programs for Fountain Hills.
The Tribal Council was brought up to date on the town’s General Plan Update 2020 which, as a neighboring community, Fort McDowell will be able to review and offer input.
Upcoming events discussed by the councils included the 38th Annual Fort McDowell Orme Dam Victory Days Celebration, as well as the town’s plans for a 30/50 celebration for the anniversaries and incorporation (30) and the Fountain (50).
The meeting was hosted by Fort McDowell and Town Manager Grady Miller described the session as “very productive.”