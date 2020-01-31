The Town Council will consider authorizing a pilot project to test the effect of painting reflective surfaces on the bollard lights along the walkways in Fountain Park when it meets next.
The council meets Tuesday, Feb. 4, in council chambers at 5:30 p.m.
Resident Ted Blank, founder of the Fountain Hills Astronomy Club, a NASA Solar Ambassador and part of effort leading to Fountain Hills’ designation as an International Dark Sky Community, has proposed the project.
Blank is proposing that reflectors in the bollard lighting be painted black for the purpose of reducing glare. The test would be done on 20 of the lights along the north edge of the park.
Last year Blank was given permission to paint the reflective surface and fins surrounding the light housing. Measurements on that light indicated that upward glare from the light was reduced by 90 percent, without significant impact on the light shining onto the walkway.
Having the successive bollards painted will allow for measurements to test for reduction in light on the walkway more accurately.
Staff indicates that if testing demonstrates the painting does not significantly alter the light shining on the walkway, but does eliminate light reflected out and up volunteers are willing to move forward with painting all of the bollards at the direction of staff.
If the test shows significant reduction in the light shining on the sidewalk then volunteers will return the test bollards to their original condition.
The meeting agenda also includes recognition of the Stellar Students for the month of February and recognition of a retiring member of the Community Services advisory Commission.
MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer will make his monthly presentation to the council, and the council will hear an update from Stephen Herring with Republic Services.
The council session is open to the public.