Town Hall

It is becoming clear that homelessness is increasing at a substantial rate across the entire nation and many communities attempting to take action are finding it difficult to balance a simple “clean-up” approach with a broader, big-picture undertaking of the issue.

Fountain Hills is no different. When the Town Council meets on Tuesday, Aug. 22, there are several items on the agenda designed to address specific issues related to homelessness. There are three items designed to address urban camping, solicitation and pedestrians in the roadway. There are some people in Fountain Hills that would appear to be homeless and this past spring there was a reported campsite on the State Trust Land near the Middle School. An individual reported to be living at the site was arrested by Sheriff’s deputies on an unrelated warrant. The arrest took place in town, away from the campsite.