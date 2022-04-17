The Town Council will consider a revised version of the site plan for Phase II and Phase III of the Park Place Development when it meets on Tuesday, April 19.
The council had rejected an earlier proposal for the plan saying it was inconsistent with the development agreement approved in 2016 and did not adequately reflect the downtown vision plan.
The council has discussed negotiations with N-Shea Group development during a couple of closed executive sessions since the previous plan was rejected.
Also, on the agenda this week is consideration of a Master Trail Plan for the Fountain Hills McDowell Mountain Preserve. There is also consideration of approval for construction of a new “North Leg Trail.”
The proposed trail leg extends east from the existing Promenade Trail along a ridge between the Eagles Nest subdivision and the Shadow Canyon subdivision.
The master plan also includes three other future trail proposals including the “Sunridge Loop” at the far south end of the Preserve, the “Upper Sonoran Trail” extending from the existing Sonoran Trail farther into the McDowell Mountains toward the Scottsdale boundary and the “Quartz Connector” extending into the Scottsdale Sonoran Preserve from the Upper Sonoran Trail.
Other items on the council agenda include appointments to several of the council advisory commissions, approving a contract for two additional ramadas at Four Peaks Park and a cooperative purchase agreement with Franklin Striping for pavement markings.
The council will also consider an amendment to the development agreement with Adero Scottsdale Resort granting an extension of time for further development of the resort.
The council is to hear the proposed Communications Strategic Plan and Community Engagement Plan for possible action.
Other items on the agenda include recognition of the Stellar Students of the Month for March in the Fountain Hills School District, a proclamation declaring April 17-23 as Volunteer Appreciation Week, recognition of outgoing commission members and an update from Marissa Dailey, new library manager for the Fountain Hills Branch Library of the Maricopa County Library District.
The council meets Tuesday, April 19, in council chambers at Town Hall beginning at 5:30 p.m. The session is open to the public.