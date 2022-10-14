Mayor Ginny Dickey read a proclamation at the Oct. 4 Town Council meeting declaring Arizona Cities and Towns week Oct. 16-22.
The Town of Fountain Hills will join municipalities across the state of Arizona next week and take part in the League of Arizona Cities and Towns’ 21st annual Cities and Towns Week.
The community of Fountain Hills is encouraged to learn more next week about the services and programs that the Town offers to improve the quality of life in the community.
“Fountain Hills is a desirable place to work, live and visit in large part because of the wonderful people who serve our town,” Dickey said. “Staff and Council are dedicated to making Fountain Hills the welcoming, active community we all love.
“We have one of the best park systems in the country, our infrastructure and public safety are strong, we maintain collaborative regional partnerships, and staff is responsive as they work to keep an eye on future needs and goals.”
Cities and Towns Week is set aside each year to provide citizens with important information about the services and programs provided by their city/town, and to introduce the employees that deliver them. To learn more about the Town of Fountain Hills, visit fountainhillsaz.gov or visit azleague.org to learn more about how cities and towns work for citizens.