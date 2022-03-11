The Town Council will meet again on Tuesday, March 15, for a regular session. As of press time the agenda for the meeting was still pending.
There is to be a discussion regarding a communications and public engagement policy. Community Relations Manager/PIO Bo Larsen said this is a formalization of the way he is currently operating, and it addresses some of the issues discussed recently regarding Town outreach to the public. Communications is an area of concern from residents who responded to a recent citizen satisfaction survey conducted for the Town.
Staff is also asking the council for authorization to purchase and install illuminated speed limit signs in Fountain Hills.
The council may also address actions pending or taken by the Arizona State Legislature during its current session.
The agenda for the meeting will be posted to the Town website by late Thursday, March 10, at fountainhillsaz.gov.
The Town Council meets on Tuesday, March 15, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.