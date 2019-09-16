The Town Council is meeting Tuesday, Sept. 17, for its regular session at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall.
The council will consider a resolution to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation for disbursement of Prop 202 funding from casino revenue. Grants are being awarded to the Fountain Hills Unified School District, the River of Time Museum, The Town of Fountain Hills and the Fountain Hills Theater.
The council will consider an cooperative purchase agreement with Climatec, LLC for fire safety inspections, and monitoring and security cameras. The agreement is not to exceed $100,000.
The council is considering the Fountain of Light Sculpture for installation on Avenue of the Fountains. This is contingent on fundraising to purchase the sculpture by Fountain Hills artist Brian Schader.
There will be consideration of draft changes to the Land Use Analysis and Infrastructure Implementation Plan.
Council will hear a presentation and comment on the initial draft for Fountain Hills General Plan 2020.
The council will consider a minor reorganization of staff to transfer the tourism function to the Economic Development Department and assign the Volunteer Program to the Community Services Department.
The council will also consider and provide input to staff regarding requirements for hillside protection easements, abandonment of existing easements and consider a fee for easement abandonments.
The council session is open to the public.