The Town Council’s regular agenda for its session on Tuesday, Feb. 15, includes consideration of changes to the Zoning Ordinance as it pertains design standards for single-family residential dwellings.
Staff developed proposed changes after receiving complaints that homes being built in neighborhoods zoned for single family dwellings could easily be converted to duplex units.
The ordinance changes address garage placement, front entry placement, auxiliary kitchen size and interior division walls.
Staff wants to retain the ability to allow guest quarters that include small kitchens and separate entries.
The council will also consider a proposal for a policy regarding fee waivers for special events at the Community Center.
The council agenda for the evening includes a number of special presentations and recognitions.
The council will recognize Stellar Students of the Month for January. Mayor Ginny Dickey will present a proclamation recognizing Feb. 12 at Sally Atchinson Day in Fountain Hills recalling Atchinson as the first resident to move into the community 50 years ago.
Dickey will also have a proclamation declaring Friday, Feb. 25, Skip the Straw Day in Fountain Hills. Outgoing Planning and Zoning Commissioner Jessie Brunswig will be recognized for her service.
Republic Services will announce its annual grant awards to non-profit organizations in Fountain Hills.
The Town Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.