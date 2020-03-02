The Town Council will be considering the purchase of a new fire engine pumper when it meets on Tuesday, March 3, this week.
Fire Chief Dave Ott explained to the Town Council at its retreat session last week that recent breakdowns on the pumper truck at Station #2 had prompted the request. The truck is nearing its age and mileage standards for replacement and the cost of recent repairs has led to the decision to replace. Repair costs totaling $60,000 exceed 40 percent of the vehicle value.
Ott has identified a demo vehicle available in the Valley and is asking permission to purchase it. The cost for the new pumper is $513,914. The funding requires a budget transfer to the Vehicle Replacement Fund.
In a decision delayed from the last session the council will consider a cooperative purchase agreement with Riddle Painting & Coatings, Co. for exterior painting of the Civic Center complex including the Community Center and Library Museum. The cost is $190,284. The council had delayed the decision seeking more information regarding warranty.
The council will be considering a professional services agreement with JE Fuller/Hydrology and Geomorphology, Inc. for design of Phase I for grading of drainage improvements at Golden Eagle Park. This portion of the contract is $129,484.
The Street Department is asking for approval of the purchase of a Caterpillar industrial loader and a power broom. Staff states this will allow for faster response to storm clean-up as well as day-to-fay department operations. The purchase amount is $169,677 from the town’s share of the state shared Highway User Revenue Fund.
Other business to be addressed by the council includes the transfer of the Vice Mayor position from Councilwoman Sherry Leckrone to Councilman Mike Scharnow. The council will recognize the recipients of Stellar Student awards for March. There will also be the presentation of a Town of Fountain Hills Citizen Lifesaving Award.
The Town Council meets Tuesday, March 3, at 5:30 p.m. in council chamber at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.