The Town Council meets on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and will be discussing a change to the professional services agreement with CK Group related to the design of a proposed roundabout traffic circle at Avenue of the Fountains and La Montana Drive.
Staff is reporting drainage issues have become apparent and want that issue included in the design.
Also, CK Group is also being considered for a study related to a mid-block pedestrian crossing on Avenue of the Fountains between Palisades Boulevard and Keith McMahan Drive.
To include both studies will add about $16,000 to the contract.
The council is also considering an agreement with General Acrylics to design and install a new basketball court at Four Peaks Park.
This contact will be funded in part with a 50 percent matching grant of $85,000 from the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority.
The council is also considering a Cooperative Purchase Agreement with Vincon Engineering and Construction for concrete services. There are six projects identified for this contract.
The contract amount is $600,000 annually with four renewal options totaling up to maximum of $2.4 million over the contract term.
The council will also hear a request for a special use permit for a golf ball fence at a residence in the 9000 block of Crimson Canyon adjacent to the Eagle Mountain Golf Club.
The Planning and Zoning Commission is recommending approval of this permit.
The council is also scheduled to recognize the members of the Fountain Hills Leadership Academy Class #4.
Prior to the regular session the council will meet in closed executive session to discuss the sale of the old Fire Station #2 property.
The Town Council meets Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.