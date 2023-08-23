Crosswalk.jpg

The Town Council has approved a new ordinance to address an issue related to people in the roadway as a safety concern. This was one of three ordinances the council considered at its meeting on Aug. 22, which came out of an earlier discussion related to homelessness concerns.

“I thought this one was fairly simple…a no brainer,” said Councilwoman Brenda Kalivianakis. “It does not single out any group, it is about safety for all.”