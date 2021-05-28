The Town Council has approved a $111,749 contract with Climatec, LLC to replace fire alarm control panels in the Community Center and Library/Museum facilities in Fountain Hills.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy told the council that the current control panels are more than 18 years old, well beyond the projected 10-to-15-year life span of such equipment. He said that while many systems last beyond their life expectancy it is becoming more expensive to maintain the equipment and find needed parts.
Weldy noted that the $101,590 cost of replacing the panels is more than the $80,000 allowed for in the capital improvement budget. However, he said the town had a $35,000 savings from an HVAC controller replacement earlier this year that is being put toward the new fire alarms.
He also said the budget includes a $10,159 owner’s allowance for the project. In response to a question from Councilwoman Peggy McMahon, Weldy said the owner’s allowance is common practice for capital projects. It is additional funding that allows for unforeseen expenses related to a project. He said sometimes when old equipment is removed you find an unexpected situation that needs to be addressed – that is the purpose of the additional owner’s allowance.
The new equipment is scheduled to be installed before June 30.
The council vote was 7-0 to approve.