Ethics discussion

Rich Rutkowski was one of several people to speak during open call to the public concerning changes to the ethics policy, questioning its constitutionality. (Image courtesy Town of Fountain Hills)

The Town Council Sept. 6, had a lengthy back-and-forth discussion before voting 4-3 to adopt an amendment to the council Policy and Procedures making changes to the ethics policy.

Town staff set out to address concerns about the number of complaints being received that were determined to be without merit or frivolous. Town Clerk Linda Mendenhall wrote the proposed changes with help from Town Attorney Aaron Arnson and input from policies of other municipalities.