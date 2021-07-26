The Town Council has voted to accept a new donated sculpture to be placed in Fountain Park.
The piece, entitled “Who Rescued Who,” is the work of artist Lori Acott and is being donated by Ash and Rita Patel, who commissioned the artwork.
The location for the sculpture is in Fountain Park near Saguaro Blvd. and Panorama Drive, in the vicinity of the restroom building.
The sculpture will take four months to create and is to be delivered from Colorado. The value of the sculpture is $32,000 with the artist contributing. The donors will make an additional donation to the cost of the base. A plaque recognizing the donors and artist will be covered by the town’s Public Art Fund. The town pays for insurance and maintenance on all artwork, in this instance estimated to be $130 per year for insurance.
In approving the sculpture, the council did discuss long-term vision for the art collection. Vice Mayor David Spelich said he believes the town has reached near saturation with its art collection. He asked if there was a master plan for locating the sculptures.
Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin said the town has no master plan for the art, but staff does carefully evaluate each proposed location to consider various impacts including irrigation spray.
The council voted 7-0 to accept the donation.