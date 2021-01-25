The public is invited to participate in the Findings Presentation for the Fountain Hills Community Services Master Plan on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Over the past several months public input has been gathered to help guide the planning process. The engagement efforts kicked off in June when four feedback sessions were hosted with more than 100 residents and stakeholders participating.
Community groups and other partnership organizations offered insights and a community-wide survey was developed based on the input offered. A random sampling of residents was invited to take the survey. In addition, the Community Service team invited all residents to provide feedback and input through an open-link survey.
During this public forum, GreenPlay LLC, will share the results from the survey, focus groups, and public meetings. No decisions have been made at this time, and staff is looking forward to hearing additional feedback to help guide the direction of the plan.
Fountain Hills is a community that loves the outdoors and its parks, programs, and trails.
“Your continued enthusiasm and active engagement is so important for our 10-year Master Plan,” said Recreation Manager Linda Ayres. “This master plan process will create a priority blueprint for where our parks can improve, how to grow responsibly, and what programs and recreational opportunities our community needs.”
To register to participate in the online public meeting visit