Due to several inquiries from citizens in Fountain Hills the Town Council took up a discussion at its Feb. 28 retreat session related to a columbarium for the Town.
According to a report prepared for the discussion, staff and several council members have received constituent requests related to the “creation of a Fountain Hills memorial park (columbarium) on Town property. Columbarium are above ground structures built with niches to receive cremation urns with human remains.
Doing research on the subject, Town staff found that of the 91 municipalities within the state of Arizona and only three operate a cemetery, Flagstaff, Glendale and Mesa.
Town staff research, as well as inquiries by The Times, found there are five churches in Fountain Hills that have a columbaria. Those include Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills, Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Trinity Lutheran Church and The Fountains United Methodist Church.
Community Church of the Verdes also has a memorial garden which is open to current or former residents of Rio Verde and Tonto Verde.
Christ’s Church is currently filled with no plans to add additional space.
Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church is open to church members and non-members. They have one garden that is full and a second has 24 openings. There is also a wall of remembrance. The church is currently considering the feasibility of a third columbarium.
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church is open to all residents of Fountain Hills.
Trinity Lutheran Church is available to church members and families. The church has room to expand, but currently does not have a need.
The Anglican Church of Atonement in Fountain Hills refers columbarium requests to Christ’s Anglican Church of Cave Creek.
Heather Everett, Assistant Manager for Messinger Mortuary Scottsdale Indian School location said Messinger does not have columbarium niches associated with any of its mortuaries, including Fountain Hills.
Everett said funeral directors discuss arrangements with family members and advise according to family needs and requests.
The Messinger family does own Paradise Memorial Garden on Shea Boulevard, which does include a Mausoleum for cremains, as well as a columbarium, according to Everett.
Town staff is recommending the Town does not have further consideration of a columbarium.
“With the number of columbarium opportunities within the Fountain Hills community as well as unanticipated costs of operating a columbarium, staff does not recommend moving forward with the request,” the report states.