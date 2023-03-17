columbarium.JPG

Due to several inquiries from citizens in Fountain Hills the Town Council took up a discussion at its Feb. 28 retreat session related to a columbarium for the Town.

According to a report prepared for the discussion, staff and several council members have received constituent requests related to the “creation of a Fountain Hills memorial park (columbarium) on Town property. Columbarium are above ground structures built with niches to receive cremation urns with human remains.