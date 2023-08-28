Fountain Hills Town Clerk Linda Mendenhall has announced she will be ready to distribute candidate information to those interested in seeking a Town Council seat or the position of mayor beginning on Monday, Sept. 11.
Mendenhall said she will require potential candidates to make an appointment to meet with her to go over necessary documents before they begin collecting petition signatures.
Candidates will need to collect a minimum of 297 signatures, but no more than 597 signatures to have their names placed on the ballot for the August 2024 primary election. The filing period to turn in petitions begins March 9, 2024 (not before) and the deadline is April 8, 2024, at 5 p.m.
“We have three councilmember seats and one mayor seat. If someone is interested in running, they can contact me and schedule an appointment,” Mendenhall said.
In December 2024, the term of Mayor Ginny Dickey is up, and the councilmembers whose terms expire include Gerry Friedel, Sharron Grzybowski and Peggy McMahon.
Mendenhall also wants to make the public aware that as petitions are circulated, they can sign no more than a single petition for each office available – one for mayor and up to three for Town Council.