The Town of Fountain Hills and Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce are partnering to launch a Business Retention and Expansion (BR&E) Program in Fountain Hills.
The BR&E program will assist in analyzing the local economy and aid existing job creators as they hire more employees, add locations, invest in facilities and continue to give back to the community. This partnership will foster relationships and maintain open lines of communication with businesses, according to the press release.
The program will have three focus areas: Connect, collect and communicate.
Connect: Every week, representatives from the Fountain Hills Economic Development Department, Fountain Hills Town Council and Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce will conduct site visits with businesses to gain information and data to improve the Fountain Hills business climate.
Collect: During weekly visits, information is gathered on the businesses’ operations, workforce and the overall business climate.
Communicate: Fountain Hills Economic Development and Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce staff will identify areas of strength and improvement and follow up with businesses.
The information gathered will be used to identify, design and implement strategies that can help strengthen existing businesses and industries.
“We are pleased to launch the Business Retention and Expansion Program in partnership with the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce,” said Economic Development Director Amanda Jacobs. “Existing businesses and the local workforce are key components of a community’s economic health. Research shows that small businesses are the major drivers of job growth.”
Betsy LaVoie, CEO and president of Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce, agreed.
“The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to work alongside the Economic Development Department to support the expansion and retention of our business community here in our town,” she said. “Data collection from our business owners is crucial to provide the necessary and relevant support and resources needed for growth and retention.”
The Fountain Hills Economic Development Department provides several programs for the business community. To learn more about the Town’s business resources, visit fountainhillsaz.gov/econdev.