The Town of Fountain Hills was incorporated under the laws of the State of Arizona on December 5, 1989. Today, the Town celebrates the 30-year milestone.
There are too many individuals to acknowledge for their part in making this happen. To name a few, the first Mayor John Cutillo, the town’s first employee and Clerk Cassie Hansen, and former Maricopa Supervisor Jim Bruner all were instrumental in facilitating the incorporation and getting the town up and running. The first town council consisted of Mayor Cutillo, Harry Barber, Joe Bill, Charles Fox, Richard Haugen, Mike Minarsich and Marti Lemieux.
In addition to the initial leadership, citizens stepped forward to help form more than a dozen volunteer subcommittees. “The spirit of volunteerism and community pride that was present in the beginning is still prevalent in our town today,” said Town Manager Grady Miller. “We acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our staff and volunteers in providing quality programs and services to support our community.”
“We are proud to look back on the past 30-years and reflect on the many milestones of the Town of Fountain Hills,” said Mayor Ginny Dickey. “Through its various stages of growth, our town has maintained a high-quality of life with a unique sense of community. We look forward to the continued success of the unique businesses in Fountain Hills.”
To celebrate the Town’s 30th year, the public is invited to enjoy anniversary cake during the Stroll in the Glow event on December 7, at 5 p.m. The anniversary of the town’s incorporation kicks off a year-long celebration which will culminate in December 2020 with recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Town’s namesake fountain. More information can be found at: fhcelebrates@fh.az.gov.