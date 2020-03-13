Due to concerns about the health and safety of its residents, employees and visitors, the Town of Fountain Hills is canceling public special events and other gatherings starting this weekend (March 14) through the end of April.
“This action is in response to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance about large gatherings and the benefits of social distancing in minimizing community spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19),” Town Manager Grady Miller said in a release announcing the decision.
Miller said the factors that combined to prompt the decision include the recent World Health Organization declaration that coronavirus is a pandemic, Governor Doug Ducey’s declaration of a statewide emergency, as well as the cancellation of many national and local events and programs.
“The Town of Fountain Hills has decided to make proactive choices to assist in limiting virus exposure,” Miller said.
Impacted events include a number of town-sponsored gatherings and special events. They also include events by external organizers. Events of any size are impacted. Some events may be rescheduled and some may not.
According to the CDC, older individuals are at higher risk for severe complications from contracting coronavirus. For this reason, programs and classes for older adults at the Community Center also are being cancelled until the end of April. At the Community Center, drop-in visits and home delivered meals for seniors are expected to be able to continue.
Programs and events at the Community Center will be cancelled through April and may be rescheduled in the future. Tuesday next week is the Democrat Presidential Preference Election at the Community Center. It will continue to go on as planned unless election officials make a change to the event.
Town Council meetings and board and Commission meetings are being evaluated and decisions related to them will be announced soon.
“In recent weeks, the town has been planning, talking and collaborating internally and externally, in case the virus spreads more widely in our area,” Miller said. “Town leaders are determining the critical services and staffing levels that will be necessary to keep in place in the event that coronavirus begins to affect a significant number of town employees.
“Fountain Hills is committed to providing critical town services to residents and businesses.”