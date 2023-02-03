Town staff will host a public open house to begin the annual budgeting process for the 2023/2024 fiscal year on Monday, Feb. 6, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall.
This is an opportunity for the public to learn about the budgeting process and voice priorities for the coming year that will begin as of July 1, 2023.
The remaining schedule for budget discussions includes the Town Council retreat on Tuesday, Feb. 28 (the public is welcome to attend although input is limited).
On Tuesday, March 14, is the Town Council special session to review proposed capital improvement projects for the coming fiscal year.
On Tuesday, April 11, the Town Council will hold a special session to review the proposed budget.
On Tuesday, May 2, the council will consider the proposed tentative budget plan. This includes budgets for special districts the council oversees. The council may make changes to the tentative budget plan but only to reduce the proposed total. The approved tentative budget cannot be increased.
The final budget plan is to be considered at the Tuesday, June 6, council meeting during a special session.
All of these meetings are open to the public.