The Town of Fountain Hills is preparing to present its annual budget proposal for the fiscal year 2022-2023 to the Mayor and Town Council on Tuesday, April 12.
Prior to that meeting the public is invited to learn more about the budget process and provide feedback at an open house session on Wednesday, April 6, from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Council Chambers. The Town’s Finance Department will provide an overview of the proposed budget and answer attendees’ questions.
The Town’s proposed budget plan for FY 2022/2023 is available on March 31 on the Town’s website, fountainhillsaz.gov/budget.