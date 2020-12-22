The Town of Fountain Hills Community Services Department is collaborating with Challenge Island to offer fun and educational STEAM programs for kids.
Participants are invited to pack their suitcases for Challenge Island’s World Tour. They and a tribe of friends will engineer their way around the globe – from the Eiffel Tower to the Sydney Harbor Bridge, the Taj Mahal to an African safari.
Each challenge arrives at a different international destination and provides a special Challenge Island taste of the local flavor there.
These programs are held online via Zoom. The schedule is as follows:
Course #5559, Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Course #5560, Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Course #5561, Tuesday, March 30.
Course #5562, Tuesday, April 27.
Each session has a $10 fee and begins at 10 a.m. Register at fh.az.gov.